PATRICIA PRISCILLA GLYMPH (Age 67) 11/10/1952 ~ 10/25/2020
Patricia Priscilla Glymph, beloved daughter of Gracie P. Glymph and the late Rev. L. Timothy Glymph, united with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She is survived by her siblings: Nancy Phillip; Diane Coar, Beatrice, Queen, Kelvin and Melvin Glymph. Sister-in-laws Theresa, Karen, Kisha and Cynthia Glymph. Proceeded in death by brothers Charles and Timothy, Jr. Glymph. Pat graduated from Eastern High School and University of the District of Columbia. Served with dedication as an educator for the DC Public Schools and a Deaconess and Missionary for the church. The Homegoing Service for Patricia will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1636 East Capitol St. NE, Washington, DC 20002. The wake will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service will be held at 11 a.m., Dr. Lucius Dalton, officiating. Service can be viewed on Facebook.com/MTMORIAHDC
. Following the service, burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Service entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home. www.marshallmarchfh.com