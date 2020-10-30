1/1
PATRICIA GLYMPH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PATRICIA PRISCILLA GLYMPH (Age 67)  11/10/1952 ~ 10/25/2020  
Patricia Priscilla Glymph, beloved daughter of Gracie P. Glymph and the late Rev. L. Timothy Glymph, united with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She is survived by her siblings: Nancy Phillip; Diane Coar, Beatrice, Queen, Kelvin and Melvin Glymph. Sister-in-laws Theresa, Karen, Kisha and Cynthia Glymph. Proceeded in death by brothers Charles and Timothy, Jr. Glymph. Pat graduated from Eastern High School and University of the District of Columbia. Served with dedication as an educator for the DC Public Schools and a Deaconess and Missionary for the church. The Homegoing Service for Patricia will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1636 East Capitol St. NE, Washington, DC 20002. The wake will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service will be held at 11 a.m., Dr. Lucius Dalton, officiating. Service can be viewed on Facebook.com/MTMORIAHDC. Following the service, burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Service entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home. www.marshallmarchfh.com   


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved