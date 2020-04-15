Patricia Ellen Green Roth
Of McLean, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side April 11, 2020. Daughter of the late Michael and Maureen Green; beloved wife of Mark Roth; loving mother of Malka Roth and Talia Roth (Shawn). Patti is also survived by her sweet friend, Miley. Patti was a beam of light, loving, caring and sharing with everyone she came into contact with, from her family and friends to the elders and children she taught. Her passion and impact lives on in the disability rights movement and in the arts, as well as with those she touched young and old. Patti's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please view and sign the family guestbook online at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com
where service details will be updated once decided. Contributions in Patti's memory may be made to The Metropolitan Washington Ear.