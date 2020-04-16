Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA GURNE ESQ. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

GURNE PATRICIA D. GURNE, ESQ. Patricia D. Gurne, retired managing partner of the boutique law firm of Gurne Porter PLLC of Washington, D.C. and a leader in legal community, died unexpectedly April 10, 2020. She was 78. Ms. Gurne received her law degree from George Washington University and after a two-year clerkship with U.S. District Judge Joyce Hens Green, she went on to practice law in the Washington, D.C. community for over five decades. Prior to establishing her own practice, Ms. Gurne was a Director at Jackson & Campbell, PC, where she chaired the Employment Practice Group. Ms. Gurne was a former President of the Women's Bar Association and the Women's Bar Association Foundation. Her many professional activities included serving as a member of the Committee on Gender Bias of the D.C. Circuit Court Task Force on Gender and Race Bias, the D.C. Bar Ethics Committee, the Judicial Evaluation Committee and the United States District Court Grievance Committee. She was a long-time member of the Board of Trustees of George Washington University. She also served on the boards of the Washington Regional Transplant Commu-nity, the D.C. Hospital Association and the National Women's Health Resource Center. In May 1999, she received the Woman Lawyer of the Year Award from the Women's Bar Association of Washington, D.C. She was a long-time active member of the International Women's Forum. Ms. Gurne was married in 2016 to her longtime partner, Jennifer Porter, Esq, who passed away last year. She leaves behind two brothers, Kenneth Gurne of Land O'Lakes, Florida, and Ronald Gurne of Valencia, California, and two sisters, Cindy Gurne of Washington, D.C. and Judy Krow, of Naples, Florida. Pat was a trailblazer, a widely respected lawyer and a cancer survivor with an indomitable spirit. She was an avid golfer and skier and was blessed with boundless energy and a limitless capacity to give. Her devilish and irreverent humor always shined through, her love of laughter and desire to always have a productive and intellectual debate will make her deeply missed her family, friends, and all who knew her. A celebration of Pat's life will be announced later.Pat was a trailblazer, a widely respected lawyer and a cancer survivor with an indomitable spirit. She was an avid golfer and skier and was blessed with boundless energy and a limitless capacity to give. Her devilish and irreverent humor always shined through, her love of laughter and desire to always have a productive and intellectual debate will make her deeply missed her family, friends, and all who knew her. A celebration of Pat's life will be announced later.

