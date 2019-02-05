Patricia Louise Haiz (Age 79)
Long-time resident of Potomac, passed away suddenly on January 29, 2019. Patricia was born in Chicago to John A. and Mary Louise Smith
and grew up in Wheaton, Ill. As a teen, Patricia was passionate about horseback riding and rode competitively on her horse, "Elegant Lady". She also excelled academically and was fluent in French. Patricia was a kind person with a good sense of humor. She enjoyed many rich and long lasting friendships. Patricia is survived by her children, Patrick, Brian, Kevin and Amie Haiz; her brothers James and Michael Smith; her grandchildren Sylvie, Bella, Gabriella, Ozzie and Jackson and her nieces Heather Burke, Hilary and Meagan Smith. May she rest peacefully with her parents, step father Orval Bast and sister, Madeline Raspanti. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 9 at Clyde's Willow Creek Farm in Broadlands, VA.