On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved daughter of MarySue Williams Hannan and the late Thomas Keefe Hannan; sister of Michael R. (Kathleen) Hannan and Paul T. (Patricia) Hannan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends (following all current social distancing protocol and wearing masks) may attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave., NW, Washington, DC, on Wednesday, August 19, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.