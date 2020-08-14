1/
PATRICIA HANNAN
{ "" }
PATRICIA SUE HANNAN (Age 78)  
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved daughter of MarySue Williams Hannan and the late Thomas Keefe Hannan; sister of Michael R. (Kathleen) Hannan and Paul T. (Patricia) Hannan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends (following all current social distancing protocol and wearing masks) may attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave., NW, Washington, DC, on Wednesday, August 19, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Memories & Condolences

