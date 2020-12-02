Patricia Anne Harris "Patty" February 25, 1920 - November 21, 2020 (Age 91)
Died peacefully at her home in SE Washington, DC surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A native and long-time resident of Washington, DC. Patricia was the middle child of Edith Butcher Harris and Roosevelt Churchill Harris. She grew up in the Columbia Heights section of Washington, DC in a multi-generational home with her parents, siblings, grandparents, great-grandmothers, aunts, and uncles. She attended Dunbar High School where she met her future husband Frank Lee Harris. Both graduated in 1946. She graduated Magna cum laude with a BS in elementary education from Miner Teachers College in 1950. Patty was a fourth-generation Washingtonian and fourth-generation public school teacher in the District. She was an active member of the Washington Teachers Union and Seventh Church of Christ Scientist. Patty was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and one of the founders of the 13 Carats social club for African American women. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed sketching in charcoal and painting. She was also a competent piano player.Patty is survived by her three children, Marsha Louise Thompson, Dr. Pamela Harris Lawton, and Anthony L. Harris and their spouses, James Thompson, III, Eric Lawton, and Marsha Harris; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be remembered for her acts of generosity, kindness, and service. Arrangements are being made through McGuire Funeral Service. A memorial celebration is planned for summer 2021. Remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be posted to www.Legacy.com