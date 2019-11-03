Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA HEFFERNAN. View Sign Service Information DeVol Funeral Home 2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W. Washington , DC 20007 (202)-333-6680 Viewing 9:00 AM Epiphany Church Georgetown , DC View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Epiphany Church Georgetown , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

HEFFERNAN Patricia Mary Grattan Heffernan (Age 90) Died in her home on October 27, 2019. She was the great-great-great-granddaughter of the Irish orator, Henry Grattan. Born on January 1, 1929, Pat was the eldest child of Patricia Grattan Esmonde, of Co. Wexford, Ireland, and Admiral John B. Heffernan, USN. The family moved frequently, and during World War II Pat lived with her mother and siblings on a farm in Washington, Indiana, an experience she remembered fondly throughout her life. When her father was named Director of Naval History at the U.S. Naval Institute, immediately following the war, Pat and her family moved to Georgetown, in Washington, DC, where she resided for the rest of her life. Pat graduated from Georgetown Visitation High School in 1947, from its Junior College (now closed) in 1949, and from Manhattanville College in 1951. Recruited from college to work for the federal government, Pat was a devoted civil servant for over 34 years, and received an award for distinguished performance upon her retirement. Pat supported multiple artistic and cultural institutions, including the Kennedy Center, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the Washington Opera (to which she was an annual subscriber). Beloved "Aunt Pat" to over a dozen nieces and nephews, Pat felt a keen obligation to supervise her young charges' cultural training, from attending Washington Ballet performances, to lessons on preparing crudités, to learning to distinguish Puccini from Donizetti. She was deeply interested in people and events, reading several newspapers daily. She was a master gardener and a dog lover, but Pat's greatest passion was her service to the less fortunate. With a quiet but unsparing determination, Pat served on the social concerns committee of Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown and volunteered at So Others May Eat (SOME), the N Street Village, the Christ Child Society, and other charities too numerous to mention. She supported inner-city schools and was always eager to buy and donate children's books depicting characters of color. She was an indefatigable parishioner at Epiphany Parish in Georgetown and was honored for her exceptional service to the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington with its Manifesting the Kingdom award in 2017. Pat embodied kind graciousness combined with alert engagement and openness, and her passing leaves us bereft. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters Eithne (Tom Harnett) and Kathleen (Ray Wach). She is survived by her brother, Henry Heffernan, SJ, by 12 adoring nieces and nephews, 40 great-nieces and -nephews, and six great-greats. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. (viewing at 9 a.m.) at Epiphany Church in Georgetown. Arrangements by DeVol Funeral Home. Contributions in honor of Pat can be made to the Christ Child Society.

HEFFERNAN Patricia Mary Grattan Heffernan (Age 90) Died in her home on October 27, 2019. She was the great-great-great-granddaughter of the Irish orator, Henry Grattan. Born on January 1, 1929, Pat was the eldest child of Patricia Grattan Esmonde, of Co. Wexford, Ireland, and Admiral John B. Heffernan, USN. The family moved frequently, and during World War II Pat lived with her mother and siblings on a farm in Washington, Indiana, an experience she remembered fondly throughout her life. When her father was named Director of Naval History at the U.S. Naval Institute, immediately following the war, Pat and her family moved to Georgetown, in Washington, DC, where she resided for the rest of her life. Pat graduated from Georgetown Visitation High School in 1947, from its Junior College (now closed) in 1949, and from Manhattanville College in 1951. Recruited from college to work for the federal government, Pat was a devoted civil servant for over 34 years, and received an award for distinguished performance upon her retirement. Pat supported multiple artistic and cultural institutions, including the Kennedy Center, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the Washington Opera (to which she was an annual subscriber). Beloved "Aunt Pat" to over a dozen nieces and nephews, Pat felt a keen obligation to supervise her young charges' cultural training, from attending Washington Ballet performances, to lessons on preparing crudités, to learning to distinguish Puccini from Donizetti. She was deeply interested in people and events, reading several newspapers daily. She was a master gardener and a dog lover, but Pat's greatest passion was her service to the less fortunate. With a quiet but unsparing determination, Pat served on the social concerns committee of Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown and volunteered at So Others May Eat (SOME), the N Street Village, the Christ Child Society, and other charities too numerous to mention. She supported inner-city schools and was always eager to buy and donate children's books depicting characters of color. She was an indefatigable parishioner at Epiphany Parish in Georgetown and was honored for her exceptional service to the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington with its Manifesting the Kingdom award in 2017. Pat embodied kind graciousness combined with alert engagement and openness, and her passing leaves us bereft. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters Eithne (Tom Harnett) and Kathleen (Ray Wach). She is survived by her brother, Henry Heffernan, SJ, by 12 adoring nieces and nephews, 40 great-nieces and -nephews, and six great-greats. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. (viewing at 9 a.m.) at Epiphany Church in Georgetown. Arrangements by DeVol Funeral Home. Contributions in honor of Pat can be made to the Christ Child Society. With a quiet but unsparing determination, Pat served on the social concerns committee of Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown and volunteered at So Others May Eat (SOME), the N Street Village, the Christ Child Society, and other charities too numerous to mention. She supported inner-city schools and was always eager to buy and donate children's books depicting characters of color. She was an indefatigable parishioner at Epiphany Parish in Georgetown and was honored for her exceptional service to the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington with its Manifesting the Kingdom award in 2017. Pat embodied kind graciousness combined with alert engagement and openness, and her passing leaves us bereft. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters Eithne (Tom Harnett) and Kathleen (Ray Wach). She is survived by her brother, Henry Heffernan, SJ, by 12 adoring nieces and nephews, 40 great-nieces and -nephews, and six great-greats. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. (viewing at 9 a.m.) at Epiphany Church in Georgetown. Arrangements by DeVol Funeral Home. Contributions in honor of Pat can be made to the Christ Child Society. Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019

