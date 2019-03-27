Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA HEIM.



PATRICIA M. HEIM



On Thursday, March 21, 2019, Patricia M. Heim of Fairfax, VA, was called to Heaven at the age of 80. Pat was an active member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Fairfax. Although retired, Pat loved to stay busy, having dinners with friends and doing volunteer work. She was a dedicated crafter who loved to share her work with everyone she knew. Her latest venture was learning how to quilt. She supported many charities and was always ready to help someone in need. Her generosity, compassion and spirit touched many lives. She was dearly loved and will truly be missed.

She is survived by a loving family that meant the world to her including her four children, Debbie, Kris, Vicky and Judie, their spouses, four grandchildren, a great-grandchild and Pearl.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22030. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Pat Heim after the service at her home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Little Sisters of the Poor ( www.littlesistersofthepoorvirginia.org , 1503 Michaels Rd., Henrico, VA 23229) or HomeStretch ( https://homestretch.org , 303 S. Maple Ave., Ste 400, Falls Church, VA 22046).

The family asks that you spend time with your children, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones and make a toast to enduring friendships ... lifelong and beyond. This is what Pat would wish for you.