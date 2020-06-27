PATRICIA HICKLIN

Or Copy this URL to Share



PATRICIA M. HICKLIN (Age 67)

Of Washington, DC peacefully transitioned on June 17, 2020 she is survived by her life partner Raymon; children Teresa, Cynthia, Sepia, Elliott, Matthew and RoShawn. Along with 14 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, three brothers and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing at 10 a.m., June 29, 2020, 3106 Branch Ave, Temple Hills, MD. Arrangements by Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store