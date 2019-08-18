

Patricia Yusko Hicks



Patricia Yusko Hicks, 72, a longtime resident of the Lake Ridge community, died on August 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lula Yusko; her father, Stanley Yusko; and her brother, Stanley Owen. She is survived by her husband, Stan Hicks; her daughter, Melinda Jones; her son, Matt Hicks; and her five grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.

Pat was born on June 5, 1947 in Danville, Virginia but spent most of her childhood in Richmond, VA. She went to college at James Madison University, where she studied education. While at school, she met her husband, Stan Hicks. After graduating, they were married on August 2, 1969 and moved to Arlington, VA.

Pat carried her passion for education throughout her life, teaching for over 25 years. She started her career teaching elementary school in Arlington, VA and then onto Lake Ridge Elementary School for the majority of her career. Patricia's work allowed her to serve generations of children in the community and brought her immense joy.

Pat loved to travel and was able to go to several European destinations with her husband. Pat immersed herself in learning the history of each location they traveled to, bringing home wonderful memories from each trip. Later, she made frequent trips around the country to visit her children's families.

She was a cancer survivor but a sudden, aggressive recurrence took her life too soon.

A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mrs. Hicks will be held in Woodbridge, Virginia on October 4, at 5 p.m. at the Old Hickory Golf Club. We are asking anyone who is interested in coming to the Memorial Service to fill out the "Evite" at the following link http://evite.me/EK6phTwRtF . This will give us some estimate as to how many people to expect.