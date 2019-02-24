PATRICIA INEZ HINES
Patricia Inez Hines died February 14, 2019, at the age of 71, at her home in Gilbert, AZ. She passed away in her sleep after a month long illness. The cause of death was complications related to cancer of the liver bile duct.
Patricia Inez Hines (nee Strunk) was born October 15, 1947 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to Inez Rogers Strunk and Sheldon C. Strunk. After high school in Berwick, PA, Pat graduated from the secretarial school of Bob Jones University in 1966. She then embarked on a 30 year career as an Executive Secretary to real estate development companies, notably the National Housing Partnership in Reston, VA and The Humphrey Companies of Columbia, MD.
She married her husband, Joseph A. Hines, on March 20, 1971, following his return from military service in Vietnam. They lived for many years in Hyattsville, MD, a suburb of Washington, DC, where he worked for the US Department of Labor. They were married for 47 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her stepfather, Harland Norderhaug, and aunt, Ardis Smith
, and three uncles, Tom Smith, Luther Strunk, and Ted Strunk. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Juanita Strunk, three nieces and nephews, Kelly Lopez and her husband Chris, Kevin Strunk and his wife Shayna, and Kendra Etzkorn and her husband Eric, and eight grandnieces and nephews. Mrs. Hines has been cremated.A memorial service will be in Maple Valley, WA at a later date and time to be determined.