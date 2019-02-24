Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA HINES.



PATRICIA INEZ HINES



Patricia Inez Hines died February 14, 2019, at the age of 71, at her home in Gilbert, AZ. She passed away in her sleep after a month long illness. The cause of death was complications related to cancer of the liver bile duct.

Patricia Inez Hines (nee Strunk) was born October 15, 1947 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to Inez Rogers Strunk and Sheldon C. Strunk. After high school in Berwick, PA, Pat graduated from the secretarial school of Bob Jones University in 1966. She then embarked on a 30 year career as an Executive Secretary to real estate development companies, notably the National Housing Partnership in Reston, VA and The Humphrey Companies of Columbia, MD.

She married her husband, Joseph A. Hines, on March 20, 1971, following his return from military service in Vietnam. They lived for many years in Hyattsville, MD, a suburb of Washington, DC, where he worked for the US Department of Labor. They were married for 47 years.