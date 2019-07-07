

Patricia Sue Horton, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away at her home on October 26, 2018. She will be greatly missed. Born February 14, 1940, in Houston, her parents were Texans Fay and Ellerton Gimon. Patty spent her entire life until her marriage in the beautiful state of Texas, graduating from high school in Navasota in 1958, and the University of Texas at Austin in 1962.

Her studies in Government at UT took her to a Model U.N. event in 1961, where she met her future husband, Frank Barrett "Barry" Horton. Barry was studying at West Point, and a few weeks after his graduation in 1962, he and Patty were married in Navasota, Texas.

Throughout Barry's career, as the couple moved around the country and the world, Patty continued her studies and career. These included earning a Masters in Education from Boston University, teaching social studies and reading in South Dakota and other midwestern states, working for the Presidential Clemency Board and Peace Corps during the 1970s, and teaching English as a Second Language.

She discovered that this ESL work was her true calling. Patty loved teaching students from all over the world, and learning about different cultures. She spent 23 years teaching ESL at Fairfax Baptist Church.

Barry Horton passed away in 1997. For 12 years, until his death, Joseph Fulton of Annandale, Virginia was Patty's close companion. Survivors include three nephews; Lee and Eric Horton, both of Texas; Joshua Horton of Illinois; and a cousin, Marilyn Ludlow, of Katy, Texas.

Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Anyone wishing to attend should meet family and friends at the Administration Building at 1:30 p.m.