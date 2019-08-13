Patricia Ann Jones (Age 61)
Passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. She is survived by her husband, Mark Jones; daughters, Jessica Ann Dobson (Scott), Stephanie Jones Stuckey (Will), Morgan Goldberg (Colin), Sarah Jo Jones, and Amy Elizabeth Jones; grandchildren, Drew Goldberg, Ella Stuckey, Piper Stuckey, Sadie Miles Stuckey, and Lila Jones; brothers, William Ambrose Jr. (Linda), David Ambrose (Karen), and Thomas Ambrose (Clara); and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m., where a funeral service will be held the following day at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at