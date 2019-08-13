The Washington Post

Patricia Jones

Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
Patricia Ann Jones (Age 61)  

Passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. She is survived by her husband, Mark Jones; daughters, Jessica Ann Dobson (Scott), Stephanie Jones Stuckey (Will), Morgan Goldberg (Colin), Sarah Jo Jones, and Amy Elizabeth Jones; grandchildren, Drew Goldberg, Ella Stuckey, Piper Stuckey, Sadie Miles Stuckey, and Lila Jones; brothers, William Ambrose Jr. (Linda), David Ambrose (Karen), and Thomas Ambrose (Clara); and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m., where a funeral service will be held the following day at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2019
