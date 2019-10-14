The Washington Post

PATRICIA JUMBELICK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA JUMBELICK.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Patricia Ann Titus Jumbelick  
(Age 76)  

Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. Patty Ann graduated from Bladensburg High in 1961. She worked for and retired from the Library of Congress after a 30 year career. She enjoyed reading, photography and geneology and loved Elvis Presley, Ronnie Dove and the Redskins.
She is survived by her sons, Philip R., Timothy J. (Jenny), and Russell P. Jumbelick. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as six sisters and one brother. A celebration of life is forthcoming.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.