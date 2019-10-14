

Patricia Ann Titus Jumbelick

(Age 76)



Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. Patty Ann graduated from Bladensburg High in 1961. She worked for and retired from the Library of Congress after a 30 year career. She enjoyed reading, photography and geneology and loved Elvis Presley, Ronnie Dove and the Redskins.

She is survived by her sons, Philip R., Timothy J. (Jenny), and Russell P. Jumbelick. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as six sisters and one brother. A celebration of life is forthcoming.