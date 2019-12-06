

Patricia Kennedy

"Pat' (Age 91)



Of Pawleys Island, SC, passed away at home Saturday, November 30, 2019. Patricia is now with the love of her life, Donald. They were blessed to celebrate 71 years of marriage.

Born in Hagertown, Maryland to Ray and Nora Bollinger, they moved to Brentwood, MD where Pat graduated from Hyattsville High School and then went to work at the Veterans Administration where she met Don. She eventually went to work at Arbitron (Control Data Corp) and in 1985 retired. She and Don moved South to Pawleys Island to enjoy retirement, golf and relaxing with family and friends.

Surviving are their four children, Linda (Larry) Martinez of Pawleys Island, Suzie (Tommy) Hunter of Surfside Beach, David (Colleen) Kennedy of Kensington, MD, and Kathy (Larry) Otten of Pawleys Island, along with five grandchildren-Caitlin (Joe) Eanello, Michael Martinez, Zachary Otten, Joseph Kennedy and Nicole Otten.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 180 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.