The Washington Post

PATRICIA KENNEDY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA KENNEDY.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Patricia Ann Kennedy  

Of Ashburn, Virginia, died peacefully on January 30, 2020. A devoted wife and mother, she is survived by her sons Thomas (Katherine) of Centreville, Kevin (Beth) of Cary, North Carolina, daughter Jennifer Hammond of Suwanee, Georgia; grandchildren Kaelin, Kelly, Devin, Brooke, Delaney, and Emily; brothers Joe, James, Douglas, and Ronald Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Colonel Thomas J. Kennedy, Jr., USA; parents, Joe and Betty (King) Cunningham; sister, Alice (Cunningham) Smith; and son-in-law, Michael Hammond.
 
Born December 30, 1940, in Hayti, Missouri, she attended Balboa High School in the Panama Canal Zone. After graduation, she moved to Santa Rosa, California, where she became a telephone operator and met her husband, Tom. Raised in a military family, Patricia valued service to country and understood the sacrifice it required. She demonstrated this belief throughout Tom's military career, especially during his service in the Vietnam War.
 
A resident of Fairfax City for nearly 50 years, Patricia worked as an executive assistant at various companies, including Planning Systems Incorporated and AT & T. Her favorite occupation, however, was being "Nana" to her six grandchildren, whom she adored.
 
Visitation will be at Demaine Funeral Home in Fairfax from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Fairfax, VA. A reception will follow.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 4, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.