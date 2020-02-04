

Patricia Ann Kennedy



Of Ashburn, Virginia, died peacefully on January 30, 2020. A devoted wife and mother, she is survived by her sons Thomas (Katherine) of Centreville, Kevin (Beth) of Cary, North Carolina, daughter Jennifer Hammond of Suwanee, Georgia; grandchildren Kaelin, Kelly, Devin, Brooke, Delaney, and Emily; brothers Joe, James, Douglas, and Ronald Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Colonel Thomas J. Kennedy, Jr., USA; parents, Joe and Betty (King) Cunningham; sister, Alice (Cunningham) Smith ; and son-in-law, Michael Hammond.

Born December 30, 1940, in Hayti, Missouri, she attended Balboa High School in the Panama Canal Zone. After graduation, she moved to Santa Rosa, California, where she became a telephone operator and met her husband, Tom. Raised in a military family, Patricia valued service to country and understood the sacrifice it required. She demonstrated this belief throughout Tom's military career, especially during his service in the Vietnam War.

A resident of Fairfax City for nearly 50 years, Patricia worked as an executive assistant at various companies, including Planning Systems Incorporated and AT & T. Her favorite occupation, however, was being "Nana" to her six grandchildren, whom she adored.

Visitation will be at Demaine Funeral Home in Fairfax from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Fairfax, VA. A reception will follow.