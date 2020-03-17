

Patricia E. Kennedy



Of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Village at Rockville in the company of her nephew Sean Renauer. She is survived by her brother James (Grace) and numerous nieces and nephews. Patricia is also survived by her closest friend of 71 years Ann (Raymond Gerard, Sr.) and their children. Preceded in death by her sister Rita Renauer and brother-in-law Edward Renauer.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by interment with her family at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 South Stonestreet Ave., Rockville, Maryland 20850 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20017.

