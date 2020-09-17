1/
PATRICIA LAIL
Patricia N. Lail  
Of Sarasota, FL, age 76 died Saturday, September 5, 2020. Patricia is a native of Waterbury, CT. She was the second daughter of Felix and Lena Nardiello; wife of Everett C. Lail Jr. of Cynthiana, KY. She was a retired teacher in Fairfax County Virginia, a member of the League of Women Voters, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Grandy, NC. She is survived by her son, Christopher Current Lail, his wife Angela Rick; her grandchildren Emerson C. Lail and Jacob J. Lail of Haymarket, VA and her daughter, Sara Michelle Lail of Greenbelt, MD. A burial service will be held at National Memorial Cemetery, Falls Church, VA on Thursday, September 17, 202 at 10 a.m., where she will be laid to rest with her husband. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Katherine Drexel, Haymarket, VA.https://www.katharinedrexelcc.org/help-build-our-church/

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
09:30 AM
St. Thomas More church
Funeral services provided by
Veterans Funeral Care
830 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 524-9202
