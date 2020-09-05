A life-long resident of Sandy Spring, Maryland, died peacefully at age 92 on Tuesday, September 1,2020. She was born in 1928 in Winnetka, IL, and moved with her family to Olney, MD in 1942. She attended Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, MD, and Hollins College in Roanoke, VA. She had a long and happy marriage to Thomas Franklin Lansdale from 1950 until his death in 1997. In 2007, she married widower Jim Rice, another active community member, and they had a lovely second marriage. A pioneer in the 1970s and 1980s when many mothers were not working outside of the home, she moved from being a homemaker, gardener, and garden club member to soaring as a professional in the floral business. Her career spanned three decades starting with the Small's Flower Shop in Chevy Chase, and in 1976 she founded her own business, Pat Lansdale Designs. She was one of the premiere flower designers in the greater Washington Metro area for 25 years. She was also a member of the Mutual Improvement Association, a women's organization founded in Sandy Spring in 1857 that is among the oldest, continually meeting groups of its kind in the United States. She is survived by two siblings, Bruce Berlage and Beverly Berlage Krauss, by her children, Lindsay Chase-Lansdale, Richard H. Lansdale (Jessica Moore Lansdale), and James Page Lansdale, by her grandchildren, Patricia Catherine Chase-Lansdale Hayes, Compton Page Chase-Lansdale, Olivia Margaret Lansdale, Sadie Camp Lansdale, Chloe Elaine Lansdale, and Patrick Allen Lansdale, and by her great-grandchildren, Larkin Thomas Hayes and Scarlett Catherine Hayes. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Franklin Lansdale, III, MD, who died in January of 2019, and by her daughter-in-law, Lyn Camp Lansdale, who died in January of 2020. Services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church in Olney, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at