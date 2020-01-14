

PATRICIA FOGARTY LEAR



Patricia Fogarty Lear passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by her entire family. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 8, 1929.

After graduating from Providence High School, she worked at the NBC affiliate in Chicago. She married Leslie King Lear, Jr. of Chicago in 1951. For many years Patricia served as president of the League of Women Voters in Chelmsford MA. After moving to the Washington, DC, area in 1968, she began a career as a prodigious fundraiser, working for the , the Whitman-Walker Clinic, Inova Fairfax Hospital and the Visiting Nurses Association. Patricia and her many volunteers created and published a popular cookbook series that raised millions of dollars for the mission.

Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Evans (Whit) of Nokesville, VA, and Dorothy Mooney (Timothy) of Vienna, VA; five grandchildren, Patrick Evans (Rebekah) of Annandale, VA, Jeffrey Evans (Krystol) of Lake Ridge, VA, Maddy Evans of Nokesville, VA, John Mooney of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Katharine Mooney of Richmond, VA, and two great-granddaughters, Vivian Evans and Olivia Evans, as well as numerous friends in the Stonehurst and Dunn Loring Woods neighborhoods, Fairfax County, and beyond.

A celebration of Patricia's life will take place at the Atrium at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court, Vienna, VA, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020.