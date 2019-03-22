PATRICIA LEFEVRE
On Saturday, March 16, 2019 Patricia Lefevre of Derwood, MD. Beloved wife of the late Harold E. Lefevre; loving mother of Andy and Chris Lefevre; grandmother of Ashley, Andrew and Alec Lefevre; sister of Mary Steward and the late Joan Kerr. Also survived by three great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD 20855 on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850. Please sign family guestbook at