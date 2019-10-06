

Patricia J. Lengi

(Age 82)



Of Vienna, VA died on October 4, 2019 at Arleigh Burke Pavilion after a long bout with Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of Paul Lengi; loving mother of John Lengi (Sandra) and Andrea Lengi (Joel Herbein); sister of Robert Stalder (Elaine) and grandmother of Nathanael and Abigail Lengi. Mrs. Lengi served with the C.I.A. including service in Dacca, East Pakistan; Geneva, Switzerland and Cairo Egypt. She also authored three books. Family and friends are invited to Mrs. Lengi's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W. Vienna, VA. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, VA on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family welcomes those attending to wear colors other than black. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Insight Memory Care Center, 3953 Pender Dr., Suite 100, Fairfax, VA 22030. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: