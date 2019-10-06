The Washington Post

PATRICIA LENGI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA LENGI.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church,
9970 Vale Rd.
Vienna, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Patricia J. Lengi  
(Age 82)  

Of Vienna, VA died on October 4, 2019 at Arleigh Burke Pavilion after a long bout with Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of Paul Lengi; loving mother of John Lengi (Sandra) and Andrea Lengi (Joel Herbein); sister of Robert Stalder (Elaine) and grandmother of Nathanael and Abigail Lengi. Mrs. Lengi served with the C.I.A. including service in Dacca, East Pakistan; Geneva, Switzerland and Cairo Egypt. She also authored three books. Family and friends are invited to Mrs. Lengi's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W. Vienna, VA. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, VA on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family welcomes those attending to wear colors other than black. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Insight Memory Care Center, 3953 Pender Dr., Suite 100, Fairfax, VA 22030. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon