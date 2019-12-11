PATRICIA JEAN LEWIS (Age 68)
On Monday, December 9, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Steven R. Lewis; mother of Katherine, Michael (Stephanie), Fr. Patrick Lewis and Mary (Matthew) Piering; grandmother of Stephen, Peter, Elizabeth and Lucy Lewis, Henry and Violet Piering; daughter of the late Frank and Betty Pozarek. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Rd., Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, December 13, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip the Apostle, 5416 Henderson Way, Camp Springs, MD 20746.