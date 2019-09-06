PATRICIA FLOTHOW LOCKE
On Thursday, August 22, 2019. The beloved mother of Ian J. Goldin of Washington, DC; sister of Dana Wyles of New York, NY, Mary DiFalco of Kresgeville, PA and Renee Graff of Ibiza, Spain. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 9:30 am at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Church Circle, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Ste. 2110, New York, NY 10122. Online condolences may be made online at: