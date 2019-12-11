PATRICIA ELLEN LUEBKE
A long-time resident of New York City, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 69. A graduate of American University in Washington, DC, Pat broke numerous barriers as a woman in the field of aviation publishing and marketing. Pat is predeceased by her parents, Lucille and Melvin Luebke, and survived by her siblings Mary Elizabeth Brennan, Leah Klungness and Sam Luebke. She also leaves behind scores of friends, colleagues and correspondents. The family encourages donations to the Patricia Luebke Memorial fund at Women In Aviation International (https://www.wai.org/memorial-pat_luebke
). A memorial service will be held at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, NY on Sunday, December 15 at 6 p.m.