MACHEREY Patricia Harper Macherey Patricia Harper Macherey was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 11, 2019 with her loving husband and daughter by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 73 years old. Pat was born November 6, 1945 at the United States Naval Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. Shortly after her birth, Pat and her parents relocated to Norfolk, Virginia where she spent her childhood. After moving with her parents to Washington, DC, Pat earned her Bachelor's Degree in International Affairs from George Washington University in 1967. While completing her studies, she met her future husband Doug and they were married on February 15, 1969. Pat was an active member of the Delta Zeta sorority, both while in college and throughout the rest of her life. She and her husband moved to Springfield, Virginia in 1974. Pat had a long and distinguished career with the U.S. Marshals Service and was their first female Division Chief. She received the Attorney General's Award for Excellence in Management in 1995 and a number of Director's Special Achievement Awards throughout her 30 year career. She loved the Northern Virginia area and frequently attended lectures on art and history at the Smithsonian and at Mt. Vernon. Pat enjoyed traveling internationally - her favorite destinations were Paris, Santorini, and most especially Grand Cayman. Pat was a connoisseur of fine champagne, and was an avid reader of Jane Austin and historical non-fiction relating to the Revolutionary War and World War II. She was a devoted member of Burke United Methodist Church for many years and volunteered as an Office Angel. Pat touched many lives with her infectious personality, her beautiful smile, her incredibly generous and loving nature, and her opinionated spirit! Pat is survived by her beloved husband Douglas Macherey, her loving daughter Laura Ott, her two adorable grandchildren: Blaise Christopher Ott (2 ½ years old), and Grace Beatrice Ott (4 months old); and her rescue poodle Bella. Pat was predeceased by her mother Ethel Harper Sherrard, her father David Alfred Sherrard, and by her beloved poodles Jolie, Gigi, Pierre, and Angel. Always in our minds and hearts, long live the Queen!

