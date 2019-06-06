

Patricia Ann (KeEner) Makin

(Age 75)



Passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Patricia known to many as Gremmie, Aunt Patty and Pat was born on April 6, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to D.R. and Edna Keener.

Pat was passionate about caring for those less fortunate. She worked tirelessly helping the underserved in the Washington, DC area for over 30 years.

Later in life, she became a minister for the Institute for Spiritual Development (ISD) while also continuing her career as a real estate agent. Both of these accomplishments allowed her to continue her lifelong commitment to serving others.

Patricia's greatest love was her family, daughter Diana; son in law Brooks; and her two beloved granddaughters, Elizabeth and Caroline. They loved their "Gremmie" and her love for them was endless.

Patty had a large extended family and is survived by her brother, David Keener Sr.; sister Robihynn Engebretson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who dearly loved their "Auntie." She was a beacon of strength and guidance to them throughout their lives.

A memorial celebration will be held at The Palisades Community Church on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m.