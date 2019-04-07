

Patricia M. McCleave



On May 23, 2018 at age 83, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Patricia was born in Philadelphia, PA, to Peter and Helen (Gillespie) Falls. She trained at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital as a medical laboratory technician and later worked at American Medical Labs in Fairfax for many years, before beginning her second career in real estate at Coldwell Banker. Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Pamela and Leslie; her grandson, Jesse; brother, D. Gerald Falls and many beloved nieces and nephews. She had a life-long appreciation for Reston, Hawaii, world travel and the Washington Redskins. Her husband, Robert, to whom she was married for 55 years, predeceased her in 2012. Patricia will be laid to rest next to Robert on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery. The service will held in the Old Post Chapel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall at 2:45 p.m. All are welcome.