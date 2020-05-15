McEVOY PATRICIA M. McEVOY Patricia M. McEvoy, beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19, she was 82 years old. Pat was born in New York City in 1938 and was the daughter of author JP McEvoy and reporter/radio host Margaret Santry. At a young age, she showed a prodigious intellect, later attending the College of New Rochelle and then onto Georgetown University where she graduated at the top of her class from the Georgetown Edmund Walsh Foreign Service School. While at Georgetown University, she met Roger Greenawalt, with whom she married and had five children. Pat set aside her career aspirations to have a family and to be a wife and mother. After divorcing in the early 70's, she went to work as a secretary during the day while putting herself through Georgetown Law School at night. Upon her graduation, she took the bar exam and failed by less than one point. She then wrote such a compelling appeal to the Bar Association, that she not only passed easily, but was hired by the Bar Association to teach other aspiring lawyers how to pass the Bar exam, and she helped hundreds do so. Pat worked in private practice for years and later worked for the Department of Health and Human Services, where she represented Indian Tribes in government malpractice cases. As her children got older, she was a Foster Care parent to high risk infants and gave dozens of children a healthy start in life. Pat retired and experienced many difficult years, due to illness. However, during those difficult times, she never lost her humanity or her kindness. In later years, she settled into a contented life, spending time with friends and family and taking care of her grandchildren. Our Mom was a superior human being - kind, generous, and loving. She never said a negative word against anyone, everything she touched was made better. She taught her children the value of hard work, and that personal initiative and integrity will always win the day. Her passing will leave a void in our family that will never be filled, but her inherent goodness and love will impact our family for generations to come. Rest in peace Mom, you have earned it. She is survived by her loving children Roger Greenawalt, Patti Greenawalt, Chris Greenawalt, Joe Greenawalt and Evie Sassok, four grandchildren Bianca, Matthew, Mary, and John, and by her Sister Dr. Peggy McEvoy. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic COVID-19 Relief Services fund at www.crs.org. Please view and sign the online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.comPlease view and sign the online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2020