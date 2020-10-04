PATRICIA MEAGHER

MEAGHER PATRICIA ANN ESSEX MEAGHER "Pat" December 4, 1931-September 9, 2020 Patricia Essex was the ninth of twelve children born to Mary Dorman and Joseph Michael Essex in Washington, DC. Sisters Rita Molyneaux, Elizabeth Derwent, Anne Phillips, and brother Richard Essex survive Pat. Pat married Mark J. Meagher in 1951 and had eight children: Mark P. Meagher, Terance Meagher, Timothy Meagher, Kathleen McCaskill (deceased), Robert Meagher, Christopher Meagher, Bridget Shatzer, and Colleen Hobbs. She was a grandmother to 16 children, an aunt to 60 first nieces and nephews, and a friend to too many to count. Pat attended Catholic schools as a child, and grew up playing multiple sports with siblings and friends. She graduated high school in 1950 from Notre Dame Academy in NE Washington, DC. At Notre Dame she played basketball and swam. Pat and Mark began their family in 1953 and lived in Maryland until moving to New Jersey when Mark was hired by McGraw Hill. It was in New Jersey that Pat's passion for volunteering and tennis ignited. She volunteered with the Cub Scouts, at her children's schools and at a daycare, and for her sons' baseball league. She fast became a regular on the tennis courts at the Woodside Swim Club in Edison, New Jersey. In 1973 the Meaghers returned to Maryland after Mark joined the Washington Post Company. Over the next ten years Pat played competitive tennis at Bethesda and Columbia Country Clubs. Her passion for sports continued for the next two decades of her life. She bowled, played softball, and volleyball. In 1996 she won her first gold medal at the Senior Olympics (tennis); in 1997 she won her second gold medal (softball). In addition to her commitments to family, sports, and friends, Pat worshipped regularly at the Church of the Redeemer in Gaithersburg, MD. At Redeemer she began volunteering for various religious ministries. This included work at Ephesians and Stepping Stones, programs that offered therapy and support for family members affected by chemical addictions or abuse. Pat lived a good life, filled with curiosity and exploration. She journeyed extensively in and outside the United States, always learning and always connecting with others during her travels. Hers was a life of engagement. Whether cheering for her sports teams, playing cards or board games, competing in sports, or worshipping with others, she lived joyfully in the moment. Above all, Pat lived a life filled with love. She engaged and expressed delight in others. She welcomed anyone from any station in life. When you were angry or anxious, she could bring peace. If you wronged her, she forgave. And Pat loved her family, unconditionally and with grace. A Celebration of Pat's life is being planned for the summer of 2021.A Celebration of Pat's life is being planned for the summer of 2021.



