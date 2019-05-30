PATRICIA ANNE MILLER
(nee' Horstkamp) (Age 82)
On Monday, May 27, 2019, of Wheaton, MD. Beloved wife of John Miller; mother of John Miller, Jr., (Karen), Diane Fielden (Tim), Barbara Serafini (Gian), grandmother of Jennifer Grier (Kevin), Lindsey Miller, Alexa Serafini, Nicholas Serafini; great grandmother of Dylan Grier. Patricia was the eldest of 10 children. She is also survived by eight siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home. Interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.