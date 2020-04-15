

Patricia Basile Miller

July 5, 1942 - April 9, 2020



Patricia Basile Miller "Patty", her twin sister, Joan, and their younger brother David were raised in Schenectady, New York. Patty and Joan graduated from Linton High School in Schenectady in 1960. Both went on to nursing school and started their nursing careers together at the New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Patty married Jeff Miller in 1977, moved to Washington, DC, and became a stepmother to Jeff's two young girls. Patty had a unique ability to be positive in any situation. She made people feel immediately at ease with her warm smile, lighthearted nature and sense of humor.

Patty continued her nursing career in the Washington, DC area, first at Group Health Association, and then as a hospice nurse. Patty's warmth, compassion and empathy for others was a hallmark of her career. Patty had many lifelong friendships, from high school, nursing school and every aspect of her life in Boston and Washington, DC. When Jeff passed away in 2016, Patty moved back to the Boston area to be closer to her sister.

Patty will be deeply missed by her stepdaughters Laura Marlin and Linda Miller, her grandchildren, Scott and Kyle Marlin, and Luke and Eliza Lowenfish, her beloved twin sister, Joan Luthern and her husband William, her sister-in-law Myrna Basile, her nephews, Daniel Luthern and his wife Cindy, Andrew Luthern and life partner Brooke Studwell, her niece Sarah Luthern, and her great nieces and nephew Abby, Brett, Lizzie and Layla. Patty was predeceased by her husband, Jeff Miller, her parents and her brother David Basile.