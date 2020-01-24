

PatricIa Anne Morgan

(née McLaughlin)



Died at her home in Bethesda, MD on January 17, 2020. She was 92. Up till her last day, "Tricia" was engaged with the passions of her life including family, friends, her standard poodle, politics, tennis and the Nationals. She loved meeting new people - especially those from other countries. Tricia never feared death, instead viewing it as "the next adventure."

Patricia was born in Baltimore, MD in 1928 to John and Helen McLaughlin. She graduated the College of New Rochelle in 1949 before working at Mutual Broadcasting and CBS News. She married Byron Morgan in 1954 and raised a family of eight in the D.C. area.

In the 1970s, she studied psychology at George Washington University under noted scholar Gardner Murphy. Her studies ignited a passion for psychology that led to a masters in social work from Catholic University. She worked as a social worker at St. Anne Catholic Church and Second Genesis before opening her private practice in Bethesda which she continued until she was 81.

Patricia is survived by eight children, 10 grandchildren with another on the way, and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on February 25 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.