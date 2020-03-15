The Washington Post

PATRICIA MULLINS

Patricia S. Mullins  

On Monday, March 9, 2020, of Potomac, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Hugh J. Mullins; loving mother of John P. (and wife Ann) Mullins, Daniel H. Mullins, Kathleen (and husband Vernon) Johnson and Maureen M. Walpole; devoted grandmother and aunt of many.
 
Services and interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Falls Church, Virginia will be private. A public Memorial Mass will be scheduled and posted at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com at a later date.
 
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of The Archdiocese of Washington, 1438 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20018. Please view and sign family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020
