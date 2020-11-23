Of Odenton, MD. (Longtime resident of College Park. MD) died November 19, 2020 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Patricia is survived by her husband, Joseph, her daughter, Theresa Kinsinger and her husband, Edward. Also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan and Emily and her sisters, Nancy Battiste and Kathleen Bonanni. Funeral Services and Interment Private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, once COVID restrictions have been lifted. Online condolences may be placed at