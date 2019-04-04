PATRICIA GILBERT NASH
Of Lorton, Virginia passed unexpectedly on April 1, 2019. Loving wife of James Nash; mother of Gilbert Nash; grandmother of Allen, Annabelle, Lawrence and James David. A viewing will be held at First Baptist Church of Alexandria, 2932 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22302 on Monday, April 8, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment National Memorial Park at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Alexandria Building Fund at the above listed address. Funeral arrangements by Jefferson Funeral Chapel.