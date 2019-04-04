PATRICIA NASH

PATRICIA GILBERT NASH  

Of Lorton, Virginia passed unexpectedly on April 1, 2019. Loving wife of James Nash; mother of Gilbert Nash; grandmother of Allen, Annabelle, Lawrence and James David. A viewing will be held at First Baptist Church of Alexandria, 2932 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22302 on Monday, April 8, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment National Memorial Park at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Alexandria Building Fund at the above listed address. Funeral arrangements by Jefferson Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 4, 2019
