PATRICIA NORMILE

Patricia M. Normile  
(Age 92)  

Of Poolesville, MD, on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Normile; loving mother of Joseph P. Normile, Jr. and Marie P. Knutson (David); devoted grandmother of Kristen (Andrew Ryan), David and Bridget Knutson; cherished great-grandmother of Donatello and Michelangelo Ryan.
 
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 17220 Tom Fox Avenue, Poolesville, MD on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Please view the full obituary and family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2020
