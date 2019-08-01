

Patricia Riordan

Brestrup O'Reilly



South Hadley, MA on Thursday, July 25, 2019, Patricia Riordan Brestrup O'Reilly of South Hadley, Massachusetts, formerly of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Pat was born July 12, 1926 in New York City.

Pat was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known for her graciousness, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. Pat was preceded in death by her first husband, Eric Brestrup, and her second husband, Thomas J. O'Reilly. She is survived by her four children, Christine Brestrup (Frank Glazer), Susan Patterson (Scott), Elizabeth Urbansky (Mike), and Eric Johansen (Maya); seven stepchildren from her second marriage; eight grandchildren, and many step-grandchildren. A funeral Mass and memorial service will be held at St. Teresa's Church in South Hadley, Massachusetts on August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . For details, please visit