

PATRICIA SALVATORE RIVERA PAPE



On Thursday, April 30, 2020, beloved wife and life partner of Richard Alan Pape II and loving mother to Marie Josephine Adams, passed away, into God's hands, after a long struggle with heart failure. She is also survived by two brothers, John Louis Salvatore and Robert Jude Salvatore, as well as several nieces and nephews and good friend, Barbara McGinnis.

Patricia was born June 29,1942 in the Bronx, New York City and always remembered happy times spent in Catskill, New York as a child. She spent her teenage and young adult years growing up In St. Petersburg, Florida.

She enjoyed meeting new people and traveling, eventually meeting Richard in the Northern Virginia area of Springfield, and finally relocating to Winterhaven, Florida together with Marie.

No services are planned.

She will be greatly missed and in our hearts.