

PATRICIA DURDEN PAVESO "Pat"



Patricia "Pat" Durden Paveso passed peacefully on June 11, 2019 at the age of 86 with her children by her side. Pat was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, James (Jim) David Paveso. Pat is survived by her five children: Trish (Tom) Walters of Bowie, MD; Jim Paveso of Baltimore, MD; Mary (Frank) Jahn of Annapolis, MD; Vickie (Kevin) Aylward of Sterling, VA and Katie (Ian) Frisbie of Middletown, DE. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Frank, Emily, Molly, Robbie, Lucas, Andrew, Matthew and Joe, who all lovingly called her Mom-Mom.

Pat was born on September 25, 1932. She grew up in Washington, DC. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in DC in 1950 and was president of her senior class. She enjoyed acting in school plays and artistic endeavors. After graduating she went on to work at the AFL-CIO until starting her family. She and Jim were wed in 1956 in Washington, DC and went on to raise their five children in Maryland. Pat and Jim were always very involved in their Catholic parish. They especially took pride in assisting in the restoration of the Charles Carroll House as parishioners of St. Mary's Church in Annapolis. They enjoyed a quiet, relaxing retirement in Centreville, MD. Services will be private.