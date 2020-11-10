

Patricia Mae Dunlap Pope (Age 79)

Patricia Mae Sanders Dunlap Pope "Pat," made her peaceful transition surrounded by family on October 29, 2020 at her home in Fort Mill, SC. She is preceded in death by husband, Kenneth E. Pope; mother, Mary Garner Sanders; father, John L. Sanders, Jr.; sisters, Johnnie Mary Sanders, Rose Marie Sanders Blount, and Priscilla Yvonne Sanders Payton Anderson, and son, Kevin Valentino Dunlap. Pat was born in Fort Mill, SC. She graduated from the George Fish School where she was an exceptional student and played the bell lyre in the band. She married the late Johnnie Lee Dunlap with whom she had three children. In her early adulthood, Pat relocated to Washington, DC. In 1980, she married Kenneth E. Pope. They cherished spending time with family and friends. They enjoyed recorded music, live music, the theatre, and travel. She retired from the National Science Foundation as a Program Assistant. In 2005, after Pat had lived in Washington, DC for nearly 40 years, she and Kenny made the reverse migration to Fort Mill, SC. They joined Jerusalem Baptist Church and were inaugural members of the Fort Mill History Museum. Pat and Kenny were anchors in their family and were very proud of their daughters. Patricia Mae Sanders Dunlap Pope is survived by her daughters, Constance E. Dunlap, M.D. and Cora Dunlap Lyles; sister, Ethel Faye Sanders; brothers, Rufus D. Sanders, John L. Sanders III (Juanita), Randolph S. Sanders, Sr. (Renee), Reginald W. Sanders, Sr., and James Arthur Jackson (Teresia); very dear friends, and a host of loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, cou-sins, friends and neighbors. While we will all miss her dearly, we celebrate her joining the Ancestral realm. A virtual memorial service is scheduled for November 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. followed by a private burial at Salisbury National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Robinson Funeral Home in Rock Hill, SC 803-327-4245.



