PATRICIA JONES POWELL (Age 84)
Of Vienna, VA died on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph M. Powell, Jr.; mother of Elizabeth Gail Laude, Thomas Jeffrey Powell, Lawrence Patton Powell and the late Mary Kathleen Powell and grandmother of Jonathan Laude, Justin Laude, Joseph Laude, Julianne Laude, Ken Powell and Erika Powell. Mrs. Powell was with the Parkwood School in Vienna for 45 years. Family and friends are invited to Mrs. Powell's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Thursday, April 18 from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at