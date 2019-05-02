

PATRICIA JANE PULJU



Patty (Coffey) Pulju was born to eternal life on April 26, 2019, aged 83. A native of Minto, North Dakota, she devoted her life to family, faith, and music, combining them whenever possible. While studying at the MacPhail School of Music in Minneapolis, Patty met her beloved Frank at the wedding of his brother and her best friend. Showing her usual decisiveness and good judgment, she went home and told her mother that she'd met the man she'd marry. And so she did -- on December 26, 1957.

Patty and Frank had seven children in Minnesota and three more after moving to Fairfax, Virginia in 1970. She skillfully juggled raising her children with teaching piano, earning a Masters in Liturgical Music at Catholic University, and directing the choir and liturgy at St. Mary of Sorrows in Fairfax Station, where her leadership earned her the unofficial title of "Pope of St. Mary's." To her family, Patty showed what was important, whether keeping the kids home from school to make Christmas cookies, encouraging reading, or always finding the money for music lessons, even when times were tough. She made sure Frank sang in the choir, encouraged his hammy acting in choir plays, and (mostly) kept him from hurting himself while he fixed old cars. Through all the inevitable ups and downs of life, she was calm, practical, and (mostly) patient. Her quiet faith helped, as did her sense of humor -- even if she seldom told a joke. And, the chocolate she hid all over the house probably didn't hurt.

In "retirement," Patty stayed busy directing choirs and playing accompaniment at St. John Vianney in Prince Frederick, Maryland and Good Shepherd Parish in Mount Vernon, as well as leading the Montebello Music Club. She also found more time to travel to Ireland, Europe, Australia, and Asia, read every mystery and liturgy book ever written, enjoy her friends and grandchildren, and ply her children and their spouses with Tullamore Dew and wine to ensure that post-dinner conversations were lively.

Patty is survived by her children Peggy, Tom, Jack, Kay, Elizabeth, Tim, Dan, Anne, and Susie; her sister Judy and brother Mick, as well as by 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She joins Frank and her daughter Jennie in the heavenly choir. Patty's Mass of Christian Burial will be May 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church, 8710 Mt.Vernon Highway, Alexandria, VA, Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. and a reception will follow.