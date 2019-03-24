

PATRICIA A. RAWLINGS



Patricia A. Rawlings, 83, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on March 1, 2019 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD. Patricia was born on May 30, 1935. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Raymond L. Rawlings, children, Sherri R. Beck (Leon) of Niceville, FL, Brian L. Rawlings (Melissa) of Brandywine, MD, Jeffrey G. Rawlings (Barbara) of Colonial Beach, VA, and Faye C. Kidwell (John) of Brandywine, MD; sister, Alberta Edman of Shenandoah, VA, brothers, Arthur Jett and Benjamin Jett, both of Mechanicsville, MD; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, in addition to many nieces and nephews she dearly loved. Her grandson, Cody, provided her with unconditional love and special care in her final months. Family will receive friends for Patricia's Life Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Memorial Service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be private at a later date.