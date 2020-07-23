

PATRICIA LEE REED

Patricia Lee Reed, 72 of Waldorf, MD, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. Patricia was born on August 27, 1947 to Edna May Harrell in Washington D.C. Patricia worked tirelessly at her career and in life for her family. Patricia worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for over 20 years. After that, she was the President and Owner of Sheads & Associates for over 20 years.Patricia was a loving mother and wife. Her sons said they were blessed to have such a wonderful mother and they will always be her babies. Patricia was married for 57 years to her loving husband Ray. They were a perfect match and their love is something we should all strive for.Patricia is survived by her two sons, Jason Ashby Reed and Raymond Anthony Reed; her sisters Andrea and Jacquie; her grandchildren Shanna, Victoria and Everett, Kai and Dylan, her daughters-in-law, Kelly and Nina, her best friend Aunt Pat. She will be dearly missed by her beloved doggies, Taz, Peanut and Toni.The family will receive friends for Patricia's visitation on Friday, July 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd, Clinton, MD 20735.



