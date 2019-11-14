Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA REINA. View Sign Service Information Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke 107 Vine Street Pocomoke City , MD 21851 (410)-957-0224 Send Flowers Notice

REINA PATRICIA JUNE REINA (Age 73) Passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Coral Springs, FL. Born in Kingston, NY on June 12, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Manuel Reina and Ida Mae Townsend Reina. Born in Kingston, NY, the family moved to Miami, FL when she was eight where she spent her childhood. She graduated from Miami Edison High School in 1964, where she was known as Patty. Following high school, she lived in New York City, Falls Church, VA, Atlanta, GA, Bethesda, MD and Del Ray Beach, FL and was known as "P.J." during her adult life. She was full of life and commanded attention by those who knew and loved her. Living in NYC as after high school, she had a successful modeling career and worked as an executive assistant. Her career also included radio sales executive and real estate agent. She moved to Atlanta, along with her two daughters, after her divorce to be near her sister. Laughter was her way of life and is revealed in most of her photographs. She remembered her mother saying "Laughter is the best medicine" and she took heed. She loved gardening and had a green thumb. She was quite creative and beautiful. Looking "put-together" was her way of life. She was like a rainbow that colored the world. Her strength and zest for life touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She had a deep interest in healthy eating and living and a desire to nurture and heal those around her. Her wit and sense of humor will be remembered as her best attribute of all. She will remain in our hearts forever and will always be with us. P.J. is survived by one daughter, Leah Lauren Parks of Bronxville, NY, FL; one brother, Richard Ronald Reina of Tampa, FL; one sister, Marilyn Reina Krone of Atlanta, GA; one grandson, Adam Aqrabawi of Del Ray, FL and her long-time best friend and partner, Lou Boland of Bethesda, MD. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Roy Spradley; one daughter, Sabrina Starr Spradley; two sisters, Delores (Laura) Joy Reina Milgrim and Bonnie Knudsen Kelly and a brother, Thomas Townsend Reina. A Celebration of Her Life with family and friends will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Skyland Trail, 1961 N. Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 -

www.skylandtrail.org She will be interred in the Townsend family plot in Nelson Cemetery in New Church, VA, alongside her mother, Ida Mae Townsend Reina, maternal grandparents, George Thomas and Catherine E. Cutler Townsend and two uncles, Preston T. and Felix Townsend. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2019

