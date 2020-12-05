REYNOLDS Patricia O'Brien Reynolds On Saturday November 28, 2020, surrounded by loving family. A native Washingtonian, Pat was the only child of life-long city residents Martin M. and Annie L. O'Brien (nee O'Neil). She was a proud member of the class of '49 at Holy Trinity School and was awarded full academic scholarships to Immaculata Junior College ('51) and The Columbus School of Law ('55). Although she never aspired to blaze trails, her combined charm and scholarship made her an accidental pioneer for women in the legal field. As a 19-year-old law student in the evening division, she worked by day for the Hon. Mary C. Barlow of the then Municipal Court for the District of Columbia. More than a decade younger than many of her classmates (most of whom were WWII Veterans studying on the GI Bill), Pat also was the only woman in her year to graduate - doing so at the top of her class. After passing the Bar Exam, Pat married William H. "Bill" Reynolds, Jr. in 1955 and began an extraordinary 60-year partnership that would include five children and six grandchildren. Pat put her career aside to raise her young family but remained an active volunteer in school and church groups and a perpetual student. She and Bill were among the early members of St. Bernadette Parish in Silver Spring, where Pat held numerous offices in a variety of parish groups and remained involved in Church activities for over 55 years. Bill's early retirement meant a fortuitous role reversal for the couple. As he happily took on more household duties and learned to cook, Pat returned to her career. Having spent 20 years away from the legal world, she was able to spend the next 20 working in the field she loved. Pat held various legal positions while completing a Master of Laws degree at George Washington University, then joined the staff of the National Labor Relations Board in 1986. She retired from the Board as Senior Counsel in 2000 but continued to serve pro bono clients and volunteer in the community. Accomplished as she was, Pat also was warm, kind, thoughtful and fun. An avid reader, wonderful cook and superb bridge player, she was as comfortable sharing recipes as she was sharing tax advice. She liked nothing better than a house full of family and friends and was a frequent and flawless host. Her ability to make and keep friends was incomparable, and her loyalty and compassion were limitless. A self-proclaimed eternal optimist, she chose always to see the best in others and never failed to spot a "bright patch" of sky on the cloudiest of days. Pat lost her beloved Bill in 2014; she is survived by her children, Michael of Silver Spring, John of Laurel, Sharon Stanton and her husband John of Baltimore, Timothy of Silver Spring, and Patrick and his wife Stasia of Baltimore; and by her grandchildren, Meghan, Sean and Colin Stanton, and Conor, Emmet and Owen Reynolds. The family is enormously grateful to the incomparable staff of Riderwood Home Support, who provided years of loving care, support, and friendship. Funeral service and burial must be private, but a jubilant Celebration of Life is planned for 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to So Others Might Eat (SOME); www.some.org
or P.O Box 96325, Washington, DC 20090, or the charity of your choice
. www.collinsfuneralhome.com www.collinsfuneralhome.com