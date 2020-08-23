PATRICIA ROBINSON

ROBINSON Patricia Ann Reed Robinson (Age 86) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home in Dumfries, VA, from complications of cancer. She was a beloved wife, adored mother, treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Patricia was born on August 12, 1933 in McBurg, TN. She was the daughter of Martin and Annie Virginia Reed. She was raised in Tennessee and spent many summers in San Francisco, CA, with her mother. In 1953, she moved to Mt. Rainer, MD, to live with family and to work as a dental assistant. Later that year, she met Donald Robinson of Falls Church, VA, whom she married in 1954. From their 48-year union, they were blessed with three children, Linda Bozoky and husband, Laslo; Martin Robinson and wife, Callie; and John David Robinson and partner, Chuck Helman; and one stepson, Donald Robinson II; four grandchildren, Bernice, Brandon, Candice, and Michael; and a step-grandson, Justin Lake; and four great-grandchildren, Kayla, Abby, Addison and Luke. Also, surviving are a sister, Edna Sue and her husband, John Edwards; sisters-in-law, Joyce Ann Williams and Sheila Robinson; many beloved nieces and nephews; and special friends, Brenda Walton and Ann Stanley. She was preceded in death by her husband, a sister, Linda Lou and her husband, Paul Schuerer and great-granddaughter, Valerie Robinson. In 1982, Patricia retired from United Virginia Bank at Ft. Belvoir, VA. As the matriarch, she placed the importance of family above all other considerations. She was kind, thoughtful, generous, and her acceptance of everyone was something special. Her maternal nurturing always made everyone feel supported and loved. What a beautiful life well lived. Arrangements were provided by Murphy Funeral Home Falls Church, VA, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic the services were private. She was laid to rest alongside of her husband at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, remembrance contributions can be made in Patricia's name in memory of her great-granddaughter Valerie Robinson: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015, or Children's National Hospital, 111 Michigan Ave. NW #1180, Washington, DC 20010. Condolences and fond memories may be made to Patricia's family at murphyfuneralhome.com
