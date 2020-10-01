PATRICIA RUSEVLYAN

Patricia Canham Rusevlyan (Age 83)
Of Greenville, NC passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020. A true Washingtonian, she was born in Washington, DC, and lived much of her adult life in Arlington, VA. She was raised in the Northwest section of DC, attended the Academy of the Holy Cross. She loved her time working as an usher for 16 years at the Kennedy Center and 19 years with Arlington County Schools serving children as the Tuckahoe Elementary cafeteria manager.Pat was the original sports mom. She supported her husband while he played football at theUniversity of Maryland and then later as he was teaching and coaching at O'Connell High School. She was also the team mom for countless little league and youth league teams as her three sons played year-round sports. She was always supportive and made sacrifices for her sons so that they could enjoy their youth to the fullest. Through athletics she made many special relationships and was an avid sports fan her entire life; she especially enjoyed Alabama football - Roll Tide! She had a plaque in her kitchen that joyfully read, "There is a special place in heaven for a mother with three sons."Pat enjoyed traveling and was always up for an adventure. Whether she was with her long-time friend and side kick Merle DeGroote or by herself, she was always ready to explore and bring back stories of her travels. Cruising became one of her most treasured activities as she enjoyed the different mix of people that she would meet on every trip.Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Davie Canham, Sr. and Audrey Langley Canham; her husband of 40 years, Andrew Robert Rusevlyan, Sr. (Bob). She is survived by her sons, Andrew Robert Rusevlyan, Jr. and wife Sue of Charlotte, NC, John Joseph Rusevlyan and wife Kenda of Florence, AL, David Scott Rusevlyan and wife Ainsley of Aurora, NC; brother, Donald Davie Canham, Jr. and wife Alice, Jr.; three grandchildren, Todd Gordon, Leigh Rusevlyan, Jack Rusevlyan; two great grandchildren, Macie Gordon and Ben Gordon.Due to the current COVID virus, a service will occur in Washington, DC at a later date to be determined. If you would like to be notified when it will occur, please email jrusevlyan@yahoo.com
and we will make sure that you will be included.In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to your local hospice.Condolences may be sent to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington, NC is honored to serve the Rusevlyan family.